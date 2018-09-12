Терри отказался переходить в "Спартак"

Экс-защитник "Челси" Джон Терри принял решение отказаться от перехода в "Спартак". Об этом он сообщил на своей странице в Инстаграме.
- После долгих размышлений, я решил отказаться от предложения "Спартака". Но я хотел бы воспользоваться возможностью, чтобы поблагодарить "Спартак" и пожелать ему и его болельщикам удачи в сезоне, - написал Терри в Инстаграме.
After considerable thought, I have decided to decline a contract offer from Spartak Moscow. I would like to take the opportunity to thank Spartak and wish them and their supporters well for the rest of the season. They are an ambitious club and I have been very impressed with their professionalism. But after assessing this move with my family, we’ve decided this is not the right move for ourselves at this time. Good Luck Spartak 🔴⚪️ @fcsm_official