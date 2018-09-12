19:28 | Футбол — Трансферы

Терри отказался переходить в "Спартак"

Экс-защитник "Челси" Джон Терри принял решение отказаться от перехода в "Спартак". Об этом он сообщил на своей странице в Инстаграме.

- После долгих размышлений, я решил отказаться от предложения "Спартака". Но я хотел бы воспользоваться возможностью, чтобы поблагодарить "Спартак" и пожелать ему и его болельщикам удачи в сезоне, - написал Терри в Инстаграме.

 

