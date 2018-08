Лучший бомбардир второго дивизиона чемпионата Дании перешел в "Брайтон"

✍️ BREAKING: Albion have completed the signing of winger Anders Dreyer! 🇩🇰



The 20-year-old finished as top scorer in Denmark’s second tier last season with 18 goals.#BHAFC 🔵⚪️



Read ➡️ https://t.co/ZoQhYpFN2b pic.twitter.com/ZYMYZ1JnxT