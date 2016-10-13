19:18 | ФУТБОЛ — Испания

"Реал" продлит контракт с Пепе

Защитник "Реала" Пепе в ближайшее время поставит подпись под новым контрактом с клубом, информирует Cadena SER. Соглашение будет действовать до лета 2018 года. Действующий контракт португальца с командой истекает летом 2017-го.

Пепе перешел в "Реал" из "Порту" в 2007 году за 30 миллионов евро. С тех пор футболист по два раза выиграл Лигу чемпионов, чемпионат Испании, Кубок и Суперкубок страны, а также становился обладателем Суперкубка Европы и клубного чемпионата мира.

