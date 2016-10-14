11:06 | ФУТБОЛ — Испания

Отступные за Бэйла в новом контракте с "Реалом" составят 500 миллионов евро

Полузащитник "Реала" Гарет Бэйл продлит контракт с клубом с внушительной суммой отступных. Как сообщает ESPN, сумма отступных в новом договоре валлийца составит 500 миллионов евро. С помощью этого пункта "Реал" рассчитывает гарантировать, что никто не захочет приобрести игрока.

Напомним, что договор с Бэйлом будет рассчитан до 2022 года.

