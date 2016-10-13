17:55 | ФУТБОЛ — Испания

Маскерано подпишет новый контракт с "Барселоной" в понедельник

0
0
0

Полузащитник "Барселоны" Хавьер Маскерано в понедельник, 17 октября, подпишет новый контракт клубом, сообщает пресс-служба каталонцев. Соглашение будет рассчитано до 2019 года. Аргентинец получит существенную прибавку к своей зарплате. 

Летом испанские СМИ сообщали, что Маскерано может уйти из команды. Интерес к нему проявляли "Ювентус" и китайские клубы. В нынешнем сезоне аргентинец сыграл в семи матчах за "Барселону" во всех турнирах.

0
0
0

