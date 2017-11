Криштиану Роналду: 55 ударов по воротам, 1 гол

Cristiano Ronaldo's La Liga season so far in shots:



❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌⚽️❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌



For those that can't be bothered to count, that's 55 shots in total and 27 since his solitary goal... pic.twitter.com/HmLjHvofqp