14:05 | ФУТБОЛ — Испания

Гризманн - лучший игрок сентября в Испании, Вальверде - лучший тренер

0
0
0

Нападающий "Атлетико" Антуан Гризманн получил награду лучшему игроку сентября в чемпионате Испании, сообщает официальный сайт примеры. В сентябрьских матчах француз забил шесть голов. Он признается лучшим игроком месяца в третий раз за карьеру.

Лучшим тренером сентября в Испании стал наставник "Атлетика" Эрнесто Вальверде. Клуб из Бильбао выиграл все четыре матча в минувшем месяце.

0
0
0

Материалы REN-TV

США готовы воевать открыто...

Основная версия нападения на дочь Емельяненко — ограбление...

Политическая клоунада захлестнула Запад в антироссийской истерии...

Путину доложили о нападении на дочь Емельяненко...

Материалы других СМИ

КОММЕНТАРИИ
Войти, чтобы оставить комментарий
Материалы других СМИ


Материалы других СМИ