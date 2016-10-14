"Кубань" по-прежнему не может найти генерального спонсора

15:23 | ФУТБОЛ — ФНЛ

По информации "СЭ", "Кубань" продолжает поиски генерального спонсора, но пока безрезультатно. Дело в том, что потенциальные инвесторы готовы помочь краснодарцам, но при этом хотят получить право управлять клубом. Речи о том, что желто-зеленые снимутся с первенства ФНЛ, пока не идет. Исполняющим обязанности наставника команды является Евгений Калешин. У специалиста нет лицензии, поэтому через месяц клубу придется назначить главного тренера.

