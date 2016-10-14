"Кубань" по-прежнему не может найти генерального спонсора

(function(c){var g,s='script',w=window,n=c.name||'PLISTA';if(!w[n]){w[n]=c;g=w.document.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];s=w.document.createElement(s);s.async=true;s.type='text/javascript';s.src=(w.location.protocol==='https:'?'https:':'http:')+'//static'+(c.origin?'-'+c.origin:'')+'.plista.com/async'+(c.name?'/'+c.name:'')+'.js';g.parentNode.insertBefore(s,g);}
}({
"publickey": "3412a398b0922f002de138b4",
"item": {
"objectid": "1137092b50", /*unique ID, alphanumeric*/
"title": "Lorem ipsum", /*max 255 characters*/
"text": "dolor sit amet, consetetur sadipscing elitr, sed diam nonumy eirmod tempor invidunt.", /*max 255 characters*/
"url": "http://example.net/newsticker/artikel.html", /*max 1024 characters*/
"img": "http://example.net/images/artImg_1137092b50.jpg", /*max 255 characters*/
"category": "News",
"published_at": 1400000000, /*UNIX timestamp, date article was first published*/
"updated_at": 1400000000 /*UNIX timestamp, date article was last modified*/
},
"origin": "ru"
}));