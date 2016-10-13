19:04 | ФУТБОЛ — ФНЛ

Армаш выбыл из строя на четыре месяца

Защитник "Кубани" Игорь Армаш, получивший травму колена в матче против сборной Молдавии против Ирландии (1:3), сегодня был успешно прооперирован в Риме, информирует Moldfootball. Президент местной федерации футбола Павел Чебану сообщил, что футболист вернется в строй только через четыре месяца. Все расходы, связанные с операцией и последующей реабилитацией взяла на себя Федерация футбола Молдавии.

В текущем сезоне в ФНЛ 29-летний футболист принял участие в 14 матчах.

http://moldfootball.com/?index=news&news=25850

