20:10 | ФУТБОЛ — РФПЛ

Вернблум попробовал шлем виртуальной реальности

0
0
0
2

Полузащитник ЦСКА Понтус Вернблум впервые попробовал сыграть в приставку в шлеме виртуальной реальности PlayStation VR. Как видно из ролика в его Instagram, с управлением швед разобрался не сразу.

0
0
0
2

КОММЕНТАРИИ (2)
Slim Taller

Он без шлема то всех рубил.а в шлеме вообще всем конец.

21:02

баламошка

Почему шлем не рогатый?

20:38

