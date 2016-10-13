19:03 | ФУТБОЛ — РФПЛ

РФС обязал "Рубин" выплатить задолженность перед Муллиным

Палата по разрешению споров РФС обязала "Рубин" выплатить задолженность перед защитником Камилем Муллиным, сообщает официальный сайт организации. Требование футболиста удовлетворено частично. Казанский клуб также должен игроку процент за задержку зарплаты.

Отметим, Муллин перешел в "Рубин" в 2014 году, но с тех пор провел в составе команды всего шесть матчей. В нынешнем сезоне защитник на правах аренды выступает в "Нефтехимике".

