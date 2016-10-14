13:55 | ФУТБОЛ — РФПЛ

Молодежка "Локомотива" сыграла вничью с "Амкаром"

В матче 10-го тура молодежного первенства "Амкар" и "Локомотив" не сумели выявить победителя встречи, сыграв вничью - 0:0.

Чемпионат России

Премьер-лига

Молодежные команды

10-й тур

"Амкар" (Пермь) - "Локомотив" (Москва) - 0:0

Судья: ГОЛОВ (Омск).

14 октября. Пермь. Стадион "Звезда (запасное поле)".

