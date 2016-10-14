13:50 | ФУТБОЛ — РФПЛ

ЦСКА разгромил "Уфу" в молодежном первенстве

ЦСКА в матче 10-го тура молодежного первенства премьер-лиги разгромил "Уфу" со счетом 5:0. Дубль оформил Федор Чалов.

Чемпионат России

Премьер-лига

Молодежные команды

10-й тур

ЦСКА - "Уфа" - 5:0 (2:0)

Голы: Кучаев, 16 (1:0). Жамалетдинов, 35 (2:0). Чалов, 58 (3:0). Чалов, 61 (4:0). Ферапонтов, 69 (5:0).

Судья: СИНЯНСКИЙ (Ярославль).

14 октября. Москва. Стадион "Октябрь".

http://football.sport-express.ru/russia/junior/2016-2017/

