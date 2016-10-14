Чепчугов - в воротах ЦСКА на матч с "Уфой"

18:07 | ФУТБОЛ — РФПЛ

Стал известен стартовый состав ЦСКА на домашний матч 10-го тура чемпионата России против "Уфы". В нападении с первых минут сыграет Алексей Ионов. Место в воротах займет Сергей Чепчугов. Также впервые в матче РФПЛ в стартовом составе выйдет полузащитник Астемир Гордюшенко.

Состав ЦСКА: Чепчугов - Фернандес, В. Березуцкий, Игнашевич, Щенников - Гордюшенко, Вернблум - Тошич, Натхо, Головин - Ионов.

Трансляция матча ЦСКА - "Уфа"

