Боккетти пригласил болельщиков "Спартака" на матч с "Ростовом"

Защитник "Спартака" Сальваторе Боккетти пригласил болельщиков команды прийти на матч 10-го тура чемпионата России с "Ростовом". Игра "Спартак" – "Ростов" состоится 15 октября на "Открытии Арене" в 19.30 по московскому времени.

"Спартак" проиграл последние два матча в чемпионате России, однако сохраняет лидерство в турнирной таблице с 19 очкками. "Ростов" набрал 16 баллов и идет четвертым.

 

Сальваторе Боккетти: "Жду вас в субботу на игре с "Ростовом"!"

Видео опубликовано FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_official) Окт 13 2016 в 8:58 PDT

 

