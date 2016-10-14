14:05 | ФУТБОЛ

"Ривер Плейт" заключил контракт с игроком в симуляторы FIFA и PES

Аргентинский футбольный клуб "Ривер Плейт" заключил контракт с профессиональным игроком в симуляторы FIFA и Pro Evolution Soccer Франко Колагросси, сообщает пресс-службы команды. На представлении киберспортсмена президент "Ривер Плейт" вручил ему именную футболку. Отметим, что эта тенденция становится популярной среди клубов во всем мире, в том числе в России. В частности, в прошлом месяце сотрудничество с киберспортсменом начал "Спартак".

