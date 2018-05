Игроки будут наказываться желтой карточкой за требование видеповтора

VAR: Laws of the Game 2018/2019 ⚽

Players or substitutes who use the ‘review’ (TV) signal will be shown a yellow card.

Anyone entering the referee review area will be cautioned (player/substitute) or given a public warning (coach/team official).

