09:58 | Футбол — Лига наций

Сборная Белоруссии представила новую форму. Фото

Форма сборной Белоруссии. Фото АБФФ.
Форма сборной Белоруссии. Фото АБФФ.

Состоялась презентация новой формы сборной Белоруссии, сообщает Федерация футбола страны. Производитель формы - фирма Macron.

 

В рамках Лиги наций сборная Белоруссии 8 сентября сыграет с Сан-Марино, а 11 сентября  - с Молдавией.

 

 

Дополнительная информация

http://abff.by/index.php?option=com_zoo&task=item&item_id=4714&Itemid=490&lang=ru

К комментариям
0
Материалы других СМИ