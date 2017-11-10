Катарский полузащитник отразил пенальти, заменив удаленного вратаря в серии пенальти. Видео

В матче отборочного турнира чемпионата Азии для игроков не старше 19 лет между сборными Ирака и Катара случился любопытный момент. В серии послематчевых пенальти голкипер катарцев был удален, поэтому место в воротах занял полузащитник Насер Абдулсаллам. В итоге хавбек отразил решающий удар и принес своей команде победу.
#Iraq have qualified for next year's AFC U-19 Championship as the best 2nd-placed team following a 1-1 draw against Qatar that was secured by this Mohammed Dawood penalty. #Mabrook ya Shabab! 👏🇮🇶 pic.twitter.com/aSR0WS7QEI– Soccer Iraq (@SoccerIraq) 8 ноября 2017 г.
📹 As both teams had identical records, a shootout was played to decide the group winner. Qatar won despite their keeper being sent off midway through, with an outfield player saving #Iraq's last spot kick! 🙈 pic.twitter.com/ngGMsXuomb– Soccer Iraq (@SoccerIraq) 8 ноября 2017 г.