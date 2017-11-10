11:22 | Футбол — Молодежные сборные

Катарский полузащитник отразил пенальти, заменив удаленного вратаря в серии пенальти. Видео

В матче отборочного турнира чемпионата Азии для игроков не старше 19 лет между сборными Ирака и Катара случился любопытный момент. В серии послематчевых пенальти голкипер катарцев был удален, поэтому место в воротах занял полузащитник Насер Абдулсаллам. В итоге хавбек отразил решающий удар и принес своей команде победу.

