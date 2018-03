Джеко первым забил по 50 голов в трех лигах Европы

5⃣0⃣ Serie A goals for Roma!



And with that, @EdDzeko becomes the first player ever to score at least 5⃣0⃣ goals in three of Europe's top five leagues! 🇮🇹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/VzguPlpl9i