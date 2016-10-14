13:10 | ФУТБОЛ — Германия

Ссора Кураньи с женой послужила причиной приезда полиции

Экс-нападающий "Динамо" и сборной Германии Кевин Кураньи крепко поссорился с женой, информирует Bild. По информации источника, причина недопонимания – разные взгляды на то, как дети футболиста и его супруги должны были провести каникулы. Сообщается, что из дома Кураньи раздавались громкие крики, жена футболиста вызвала полицию, а сам Кураньи ночевал у своего брата.

"Ничего особенного не случилось, все хорошо", – прокомментировал ситуацию Кураньи.

баламошка

Бьёт - значит любит)

13:28

