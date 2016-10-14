06:56 | ФУТБОЛ — Франция

Запросы Кимпембе в "ПСЖ" возросли после вызова в сборную Франции

Переговоры "ПСЖ" с защитником Преснелем Кимпембе по поводу продления контракта осложнились. Как сообщает Tmw, 21-летний футболист требует более высокую зарплату, чем ту, которую стороны обсуждали ранее. Причиной этого стал вызов игрока в сборную Франции. В этом сезоне Кимпембе провел 6 матчей в чемпионате Франции, а также принял участие в игре за Суперкубок страны с "Лионом" (4:1).

