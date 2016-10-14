09:16 | ФУТБОЛ — Франция

Бензема обратился в прокуратуру для снятия обвинений по делу о шантаже Вальбуэна

Адвокат нападающего "Реала" Карима Бензема подал прошение в прокуратуру Версаля признать ничтожными обвинения в адрес его подопечного в связи с причастностью к шантажу полузащитника "Лиона" Матье Вальбуэна. Как сообщает l'Express, прокуратура зарегистрировала обращение Бензема и примет решение в ближайшее время.

Если прошение будет удовлетворено, и обвинения в адрес Бензема по поводу его причастности к делу снимут, он практически наверняка сможет вернуться в сборную Франции.

