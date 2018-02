Футболка Кокорина будет разыграна на благотворительном аукционе в помощь Риксену

Many thanks to @zenit_spb for generously donating the match strip Aleksandr Kokorin wore when he scored against Celtic last night for a charity event. The fundraiser is in aid of Zenit old boy Fernando Ricksen at @rangersfc’s Ibrox Stadium tomorrow night. The captain of the Zenit side that beat Rangers in the @uefa_official Cup final in 2008, Anatoliy Tymoshchuk, now a coach, has also donated his training top for Saturday’s charity auction. Timo was good enough to send a message to Fernando which I will pass on to him when he is in Glasgow. A nice way to end the trip to Russia. Good lucky to all involved in the fundraiser for Fernando. #fernandoricksen #zenit #stpetersburg #saintpetersburg #russia #mnd #als #motornuerondiseaseawarness #mndcharity #rangers #rangersfc #ibrox

A post shared by David Tanner (@davidtannertv) on Feb 23, 2018 at 5:24am PST