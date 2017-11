Венгер - журналистке, поддерживающей "Тоттенхэм": "Вы больны"

Telling Arsene Wenger I’m a Spurs fan. Attempted this part in French, just for fun. Conversation as follows:

Me: By the way, I support Spurs

AW: Really? You have an illness...

Me: I can assure you Arsene, I’m in great health...

AW: Yes but you are ill on the inside!

