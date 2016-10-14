17:12 | ФУТБОЛ — Англия

Терри готов сыграть с "Лестером"

Защитник "Челси" Джон Терри сможет принять участие в матче 8-го тура чемпионата Англии против "Лестера", информирует пресс-служба клуба. Футболист, восстановившийся полностью после травмы и приступивший к тренировкам в начале недели, готов выйти на поле. Об этом на предматчевой пресс-конференции сообщил главный тренер "синих" Антонио Конте. Тем не менее, он отметил также, что место в стартовом составе 35-летнему англичанину на игру с чемпионами премьер-лиги не гарантировано.

