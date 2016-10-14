09:47 | ФУТБОЛ — Англия

Саутгейт останется у руля сборной Англии в случае победы над Шотландией

Футбольная ассоциация Англии (ФА) рассматривает возможность подписания постоянного контракта с главным тренером сборной Гаретом Саутгейтом. Как сообщает Daily Mail, контракт со специалистом будет подписан, если Англия обыграет Шотландию в матче 11 ноября.

Саутгейт был временно назначен наставником после увольнения Сэма Эллардайса. Под руководством Саутгейта англичане провели два матча отборочного турнира ЧМ-2018: с Мальтой (2:0) и Словенией (0:0).

