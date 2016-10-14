11:39 | ФУТБОЛ — Англия

Рэшфорд считает Косьельни самым сильным защитником, которому он противостоял

Нападающий "Манчестер Юнайтед" Маркус Рэшфорд в эфире MUTV назвал самого сильного защитника, с которым ему приходилось сталкиваться. По словам англичанина, самым сложным оппонентом для него был защитник "Арсенала" Лоран Косьельни. Он отметил, что до сих пор помнит первую их встречу на поле.

Отметим, что именно в матче "МЮ" с "Арсеналом" (3:2) в феврале нынешнего года дебютировал Рэшфорд. Причем в этой игре он оформил дубль.

