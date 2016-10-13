16:20 | ФУТБОЛ — Англия

Менди не поможет "Лестеру" в матче с "Челси"

Полузащитник "Лестера" Нампали Менди пропустит предстоящий матч чемпионата Англии с "Челси". Как сообщает AFP, экс-хавбек "Ниццы" получил травму голеностопа во время тренировки. Отметим, что это уже вторая подобная травма Менди за год. Срок восстановления не уточняется.

Менди перешел из "Ниццы" прошлым летом в качестве потенциальной замены Н’Голо Канте, однако в нынешнем сезоне сыграл всего 52 минуты.

