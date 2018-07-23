03:07 | Футбол — Англия

"Ливерпуль" - "Боруссия". Все голы матча. Видео


Видео всех голов в матче International Champions Cup "Ливерпуль" - "Боруссия" Дортмунд (1:3).

Ван Дейк, 25

 

Пулишич, 66

 

Пулишич, 89

 

Брун Ларсен, 90+3

 

 

