"Ливерпуль" - "Боруссия". Все голы матча. Видео

Видео всех голов в матче International Champions Cup "Ливерпуль" - "Боруссия" Дортмунд (1:3).
Ван Дейк, 25
#LFC Van #Dijk with a bullet header pic.twitter.com/2JOaFxgDV1– KING SALAH (@LfcNo10) 22 июля 2018 г.
Пулишич, 66
Christian Pulisic’s penalty win and goal. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/X9FR0zKsCs– USMNT Only (@usmntonly) 22 июля 2018 г.
Пулишич, 89
Here's the @Mastercard goal of the match - Christian Pulisic! @cpulisic_10 #ICC2018 #ChampionsMeetHere pic.twitter.com/WgueoDyO6j– International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) 22 июля 2018 г.
Брун Ларсен, 90+3
.@jacobruunlarsen scores the rebound after a C. Pulisic chance to make it 3-1!#LFCBVB pic.twitter.com/8ph4I2Bu9H– Borussen ✍🏼 (@BorussenEdits) 22 июля 2018 г.