14:50 | ФУТБОЛ — Англия

"Лестер" почтит память умершего короля Таиланда

Футболисты "Лестера" в ближайшем матче чемпионата Англии с "Челси" выйдут на поле с траурными повязками. Как сообщает ВВС, таким образом игроки выразят скорбь по умершему королю Таиланда Пхумипону Адульядету. Отметим, из Таиланда родом семья владельцев "Лестера".

Король Пхумипон Адульядет скончался сегодня в возрасте 89 лет.

