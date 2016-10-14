13:51 | ФУТБОЛ — Англия

Клопп - лучший тренер сентября в премьер-лиге, Сон Хын Мин - лучший футболист

Главный тренер "Ливерпуля" Юрген Клопп признан лучшим тренером сентября в английской премьер-лиге. Отметим, что он стал первым немцем, который удостоился такой награды. В сентябре "Ливерпуль" обыграл "Челси", "Халл Сити" и "Лестер".

Лучшим игроком сентября признан Сон Хын Мин из "Тоттенхэма". В трех сентябрьских матчах премьер-лиги кореец забил четыре мяча.

