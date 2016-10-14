08:08 | ФУТБОЛ — Англия

Ибрагимович отдал детей в академию "Манчестер Юнайтед"

Нападающий "Манчестер Юнайтед" Златан Ибрагимович отдал своих детей в академию английского клуба. Как сообщает The Sun, 10-летний Макс и 8-летний Винсент присоединились в академии к детям Уэйна Руни и Майкла Кэррика.

В клубе рассчитывают, что дети пойдут по стопам родителей и проявят свой талант.

 

