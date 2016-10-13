17:22 | ФУТБОЛ — Англия

"Челси" заключил самый крупный спонсорский контракт в своей истории

"Челси" заключил спонсорское соглашение с фирмой Nike, которое вступит в силу с сезона-2017/18, сообщает официальный сайт клуба. По этому контракту лондонцы будут получать 60 миллионов фунтов стерлингов за сезон. Сделка является самой крупной в истории клуба.

Ранее у "Челси" был контракт с adidas, который должен был закончиться в 2023 году. По этому соглашению лондонский клуб получал 30 миллионов фунтов стерлингов.

