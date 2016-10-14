17:47 | ФУТБОЛ — Англия

"Челси" намерен приобрести Серхио Рамоса у "Реала"

Главный тренер "Челси" Антонио Конте настаивает на приобретении защитника мадридского "Реала" Серхио Рамоса. Как сообщает AS, "Челси" готовит приличную сумму для покупки игрока.

Отмечается, что летом в "Челси" вернулся Давид Луиз, однако для Конте Рамос является основной трансферной целью. 30-летний Рамос выступает за мадридский "Реал" с 2005 года.

