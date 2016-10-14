09:07 | ФУТБОЛ — Англия

Арсен Венгер: "Саутгейт хорошо подходит сборной Англии"

Главный тренер "Арсенала" Арсен Венгер считает, что Гарет Саутгейт может сохранить пост наставника сборной Англии. Он возглавил английскую команду временно после отставки Сэма Эллардайса, а в качестве одного из кандидатов на пост тренера англичан на постоянной основе СМИ называли Венгера.

– Я сосредоточен на своей работе, – цитирует The Mirror Венгера. – А Саутгейт подходит сборной. Он накопил достаточный опыт и хорошо понимает происходящие процессы.

