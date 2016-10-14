14:15 | ФУТБОЛ — Англия

Англия и Германия сыграют в Дортмунде в марте

Первым соперником сборной Англии в 2017 году станет Германия. Как сообщает ВВС, команды проведут товарищеский матч в Дортмунде 22 марта. Руководить сборной Англии будет новый главный тренер, поскольку полномочия исполняющего обязанности наставника Гарета Саутгейта истекут в ноябре.

Отметим, что 26 марта англичане встретятся в Лондоне со сборной Литвы в рамках отборочного турнира ЧМ-2018.

