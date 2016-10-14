13:39 | ФУТБОЛ — "Пас из-за границы"

У экс-игрока сборной Колумбии изъяли более килограмма кокаина

0
0
0

Бывший футболист сборной Колумбии Диего Осорио был арестован за попытку переправить кокаин из Колумбии в Испанию, сообщает El Colombiano. В одном из аэропортов Испании у 47-летнего испанца изъяли более килограмма кокаина.

Отметим, что в 2002 году экс-игрок "Атлетико Насиональ" уже имел проблемы с торговлей наркотиками. Тогда он был уличен в покупке 40 кг кокаина, однако был отпущен под залог.

0
0
0

