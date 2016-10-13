18:41 | ФУТБОЛ — "Пас из-за границы"

"Легия" продлила контракт с капитаном команды

Защитник "Легии" Михал Паздан продлил контракт с клубом, информирует пресс-служба польской команды. Новое соглашение с 29-летним футболистом будет действовать до лета 2019 года.

Паздан перешел в "Легию" в 2015 году, и за это время успел не только стать капитаном команды, но и выиграть местный чемпионат и Кубок, когда клубом из Варшавы руководил действующий наставник сборной России Станислав Черчесов. На счету Паздана также 22 матча за сборную Польши.

