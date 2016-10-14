16:09 | ФУТБОЛ — "Пас из-за границы"

"Бешикташ" интересуется форвардом "Манчестер Сити"

"Бешикташ" рассчитывает в ближайшее время подписать нападающего "Манчестер Сити" Энеса Унала, утверждает Takvim. Турецкий клуб хочет вернуть на родину 19-летнего форварда, который на данный момент выступает на правах аренды за "Твенте". В текущем сезоне Унал, купленный в 2015 году "Манчестер Сити" у "Бурсаспора", забил 7 голов и сделал 1 голевую передачу в 7 матчах во всех турнирах за голландскую команду.

