"ПСЖ" сыграет в группе с "Бохумом" на клубном чемпионате мира по FIFA 18

✅The groups have been drawn

🔜The stage will soon be set

⌚️👀 We can't wait for the #FIFAeClubWorldCup to get under way in 🇫🇷Paris!



You'll be able to watch it all with us on 19 and 20 May!

ℹ️https://t.co/1XZehi7eWI pic.twitter.com/PWSpV3dIZt