Экс-чемпион мира Брэдли завершил карьеру

Бывший чемпион мира в двух весовых категориях Тимоти Брэдли на своей странице в Инстаграме сообщил о завершении профессиональной карьеры. Американец, завоевывавший пояса по версиям WBC и WBO, заявил о готовности работать как тренером, так и комментатором.
– Надеюсь, что останусь в боксе, – написал Брэдли. – Я готов тренировать, комментировать. За всю карьеру были моменты, когда я мне не хотелось выбираться из под одеяла из-за синяков и ран. Но с вашей поддержкой, дорогие болельщики, я преодолевал себя. Спасибо вам за поддержку на протяжении 23 лет.
Напомним, Брэдли провел на профессиональном ринге 36 боев, одержав 33 победы (13 – нокаутом), потерпев 2 поражения и завершив 1 поединок вничью.
I hope to continue to allow boxing in my world through teaching, commentating and being a fan of a sport I love so dearly. And to you, the diehard fans, man, it's been one heck of a ride. The bumps, the bruises, the peaks, the valleys, the days I didn't want to get out of bed and the nights I couldn't sleep....So many occasions where my heart, mind and soul were tested but with every challenge there was hope and there was all of you...giving me the courage to fight another day and do what I loved to do. I can never find the words to convey how much I appreciate all of you and how truly humbled I am by the unconditional support the past 23 years, Thank you. Thank you for cheering me on when I didn't deserve it, loving me most when I needed it and for being my heartbeat to keep going day after day. I am the man I am today because of you all.