15:41 | Биатлон

Густой туман угрожает гонке в Поклюке. Видео

Мужская индивидуальная гонка на первом этапе Кубка мира в словенской Поклюке перенесена на 16:35 по московскому времени. 

Официальный твиттер IBU опубликовал видео с места событий.

 

 

