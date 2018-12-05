Густой туман угрожает гонке в Поклюке. Видео

Мужская индивидуальная гонка на первом этапе Кубка мира в словенской Поклюке перенесена на 16:35 по московскому времени.
Официальный твиттер IBU опубликовал видео с места событий.
World Cup Race Director Borut Nunar just announced to the teams that the start will be delayed -- visibility at the shooting range is problematic due to fog.– IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) 5 декабря 2018 г.
New start time: 14.35 CET!
You can follow the Men's 20km live on https://t.co/Z1cUg2llYh #POK18 pic.twitter.com/JKrdLmzNq2
