Джексон не будет играть в российских клубах после ухода из ЦСКА

Экс-защитник ЦСКА Аарон Джексон сообщил, что не будет играть в других российских клубах. 31-летний американец после 5 лет в московской команде отправится на родину.

"Мы стали чемпионами - это прекрасное завершение моей карьеры в ЦСКА. Теперь я планирую поехать домой в США и как следует отдохнуть. Где продолжу карьеру, еще не знаю, но это точно будет не российский клуб", - написал Джексон в Инстаграме.

 

Words are not enough, for me to express how grateful I am for being able to play five years in a club which I am parting ways with.. i am truly thankful for the opportunity Vatutin and Natasha has giving me to allow myself to provide for my family and help bring Cska a championship. As I write this, I find myself fighting tears from falling. I can only think of one reason for my emotional state, and it's the love and bonding that has developed with people during my duration here. ( entire cska management, coaches, medical staff, fans, supporters, friends and of course my teammates!) these people will be part of me forever, and I don't want anyone to think I've taken it for granted... S🐱M💁🏽❤... WITH THAT BEING SAID! I HAVENT HAD NEARLY ENOUGH.... #staydown ✌🏾

Публикация от Aaron Lee Jackson (@aaronfingj) Июн 14 2017 в 12:53 PDT

КОММЕНТАРИИ (1)
Helicopter

Спасибо за игру! Армеец.

17:55