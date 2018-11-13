06:11 | Баскетбол — НБА

Жуткая травма защитника "Бруклина". Видео

Защитник "Бруклина" Карис Леверт неудачно приземлился на паркет в матче регулярного чемпионата НБА против "Миннесоты". Вероятно, он сломал ногу.

 

Баскетболисту оказали  помощь врачи, после чего он был доставлен в больницу.

 

Точный диагноз игрока пока неизвестен. 24-летний баскетболист в текущем сезоне набирал 19 очков в среднем за матч и делал 4,2 подбора.

