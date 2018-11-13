Жуткая травма защитника "Бруклина". Видео

Защитник "Бруклина" Карис Леверт неудачно приземлился на паркет в матче регулярного чемпионата НБА против "Миннесоты". Вероятно, он сломал ногу.
Prayers up to Caris Levert..... He’s been having a hell of a year too 🙏🏽pic.twitter.com/jjKJavGnOr– Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) 13 ноября 2018 г.
Баскетболисту оказали помощь врачи, после чего он был доставлен в больницу.
Caris LeVert injures his knee and would be taken off the court by a stretcher. Awful news for the #Nets. Looks like it could be season ending. Injury came with 3.7 seconds left in the first half. #WeGoHard pic.twitter.com/LC7AIUdoKb– Mike Cianciolo (@MikeCianciolo) 13 ноября 2018 г.
Точный диагноз игрока пока неизвестен. 24-летний баскетболист в текущем сезоне набирал 19 очков в среднем за матч и делал 4,2 подбора.
Caris LeVert stretchered off court after suffering gruesome leg injury 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SJTVrtZDTY– Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) 13 ноября 2018 г.
Все про НБА - здесь.