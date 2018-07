Ласицкене номинирована на звание лучшей легкоатлетки Европы в июне

RT to vote for Mariya Lasitskene as your female Athlete of the Month for June!



Lasitskene won her five competitions in June, clearing 2.03m in Hengelo and then a world-leading 2.04m in the Paris Diamond League.



